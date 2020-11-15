Companies / Financial Services Anchor Capital buyout price is ‘cheeky’ Shareholders will vote in December on whether to accept the buyout BL PREMIUM

Anchor Capital is joining a long line of companies who have recently delisted from the JSE as the high cost of regulation outweighs the benefits of remaining a publicly traded company.

The financial services holding company, which was founded in 2012 and listed in September 2014, now has R64.9bn worth of assets under management.