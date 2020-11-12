Unit trust industry faces long-term passive headwind

To put the size of the SA market in perspective, assets in US passive investment funds account for 42.2% of the $20.9-trillion in assets under management in that country, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In Europe, the passive investment sector has doubled in size in the past four years, passing the $1-trillion mark at the end of 2019, according to data from ETFGI, an independent researcher that monitors the global exchange-traded sector.

These international trends suggest there is still significant scope for further growth in the domestic passive investment market.

“SA is just getting onto the passive investment growth curve and has been a bit slower than other countries because we’ve got a very established unit trust industry that isn’t going to give up its market share for nothing,” says Mike Brown, MD of etfSA. “The number of products is growing steadily as more people realise that most of the active industry can’t outperform benchmarks.”

According to the S&P indices versus active (Spiva) SA scorecard, over the past five years, 95% of domestic equity funds have underperformed the S&P SA 50 index by 3.3% annually on an asset-weighted basis. Even when looked at over a shorter timeframe of the first half of 2020, more than 73% of local equity funds underperformed S&P’s large-cap benchmark of the 50 biggest stocks in SA.

Treurnicht says active fund managers will argue they shouldn’t be compared to indices as their prudential risk management limits prevent them from making large allocations to single stocks, such as Naspers, which dominate benchmarks such as the JSE top 40. Nevertheless, he maintains that passive investment is the direction in which the world is moving.

“It’s very difficult for an active manager to consistently beat the benchmark over the long term,” says Treurnicht. “It’s a business model problem compounded by the fact that most of them are reluctant to adapt to where the world is moving. Lower fees and scale is what they are going to need.”

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, says his company is increasingly favouring passive investment strategies for clients invested only in SA assets, with the split between passive and actively managed funds for his locally invested clients about 70-30 in favour of passive. That compares to a more even 50-50 split between active and passive investments for all of Galileo Capital’s clients, including those invested offshore.

“We think there is value in a blend between active and passive, but if someone only wants to buy equities and only wants one fund then the answer is to be in an index tracker fund,” says Ingram. “The reason you pay an active manager is to be in a balanced fund, not an equity-only fund. You’re paying them to manage risk through asset allocation in response to changing market conditions.”

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za