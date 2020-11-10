PODCAST | The rise of Islamic banking in SA

According to the Banking Association SA, total assets in the Islamic banking sector across the country stood at R10.6bn in 2018, growing to R12.4bn in 2019. By June 2020, this was up to R14.6bn.

Muhammad highlights that the sector has grown even through the pandemic. Total deposits in SA, which stood at R23bn in 2018, rose to R37bn by June 2020.

The first Islamic banking product offering at FNB was vehicle financing. With interest not being a factor, FNB buys a vehicle on behalf of a customer and then leases it to that customer for a set period. Upon the last payment, ownership is transferred to the customer, concluding the deal. This is one of the products the bank has been able to come up with. Since then, the unit has grown to offer a host of products and services, mirroring some the main banks’ models, Muhammad says.

As a result of these efforts, he says their offerings have garnered much interest from customers outside the Islamic community.

The discussion also touches on trends during the lockdown, size and scope of the industry at the moment, collaborating with other parts of the FirstRand Group, awards given to FNB Islamic Banking, and Muhammad’s experiences in the industry.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.