FNB expands its Nav platform Platform will enable clients to transact in a range of fields that include buying and selling property and motor vehicles

FNB has stirred up the race to build “ecosystems” that encourage and enable its millions of clients to safely and securely transact in a range of fields that include buying and selling property and motor vehicles.

The creation of closed-circuit markets by financial institutions has long been considered to be the next step in the evolution of “platform banking” — a broad term used to describe the intelligent use of data to serve products and services based on clients’ individual needs.