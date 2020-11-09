COMPANY COMMENT
FNB expands its Nav platform
Platform will enable clients to transact in a range of fields that include buying and selling property and motor vehicles
09 November 2020 - 20:14
FNB has stirred up the race to build “ecosystems” that encourage and enable its millions of clients to safely and securely transact in a range of fields that include buying and selling property and motor vehicles.
The creation of closed-circuit markets by financial institutions has long been considered to be the next step in the evolution of “platform banking” — a broad term used to describe the intelligent use of data to serve products and services based on clients’ individual needs.
