JSE expands into private markets and infrastructure with new acquisition The exchange has agreed to buy a minority stake in, and collaborate with, fintech firm Globacap

The JSE, Africa's largest exchange, will use the acquisition of a minority stake in UK-based fintech company Globacap Technology to extend its primary capability of capital raising to the SME market and emerging infrastructure projects.

“Private markets have been on the rise in recent years, and through this acquisition which comprises an investment and collaboration we are expanding our offering into the private markets for SME’s and infrastructure,” JSE CEO Leila Fourie says.