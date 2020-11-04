Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How the JSE supports capital flow reforms

JSE CEO Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about a proposed exchange control reform

04 November 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Leila Fourie: The JSE is currently engaging the market. Picture: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell
Leila Fourie: The JSE is currently engaging the market. Picture: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

The JSE and Intellidex are developing a position paper that proposes exchange control reform to encourage greater capital flows and investment into SA.

Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie for more detail.

JSE firms on positive Chinese economic data

‘China continues to be a bastion of calm in an uncertain world, with economic data delivering once again to calm investor anxieties’
Markets
1 day ago

JSE takes steps to lure more capital

Stock and bond markets operator to approach regulators about listing instruments across a range of currencies including the US dollar
Companies
1 day ago

JSE may get boost from higher Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of US polls

Focus is on the US elections, with markets higher on expectations of a Democrat victory
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Sibanye of stealing gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec enters home loan market in push for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
JSE takes steps to lure more capital
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources ...
Companies
5.
Consolidated Infrastructure crashes 65% after ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.