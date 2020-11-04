News Leader
WATCH: How the JSE supports capital flow reforms
JSE CEO Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about a proposed exchange control reform
04 November 2020 - 09:30
The JSE and Intellidex are developing a position paper that proposes exchange control reform to encourage greater capital flows and investment into SA.
Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie for more detail.
