WATCH: How Capitec entered the home loan market
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s new home loan offering
04 November 2020 - 08:17
Capitec has entered the home loan market via a partnership with SA Home Loans.
The lender says the offering is in response to strong demand for a simple, digitally led home loan option.
Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.
