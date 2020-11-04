Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: ​How Capitec entered the home loan market

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s new home loan offering

04 November 2020 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/STOCK PHOTO/GAJUS
Capitec has entered the home loan market via a partnership with SA Home Loans.

The lender says the offering is in response to strong demand for a simple, digitally led home loan option.

Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Capitec launches all-out assault on big four banks with new product arsenal

Tie-up with SA Home Loans adds to competitive revolving credit facility
Companies
13 hours ago

Capitec enters home loan market in push for middle-income clients

Its custom-made bond product has been launched as an extension of the bank’s partnership strategy
Companies
17 hours ago

Finbond’s bad debt rises to over a quarter of revenue

Finbond also offers credit in 13 states in North America and in Ontario, Canada, where its impairments are much lower than in SA
Companies
1 week ago

Are SA’s banks facing a bad-debt crunch?

One concern is that civil servants may start to fall victim to retrenchments as the government seeks to cut costs, resulting in many more people (and ...
Features
1 week ago

Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share trading in SA and US

The move is part of a broader strategy to provide diverse financial services through a partnership network
Companies
2 weeks ago

