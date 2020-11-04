Companies / Financial Services Sasfin obtains backing to support marginalised SMEs The bank has received R600m in guarantees and a separate funding line of R390m to lend to youth- and women-owned businesses BL PREMIUM

Sasfin has secured a R600m guarantee to lend to women- and youth-owned small to medium enterprises (SMEs) that would not ordinarily be able to secure bank financing.

It has partnered with Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO to make affordable loans available to entrepreneurs that would not usually qualify under normal commercial bank lending, thereby driving economic growth and employment.