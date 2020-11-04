Sasfin obtains backing to support marginalised SMEs
The bank has received R600m in guarantees and a separate funding line of R390m to lend to youth- and women-owned businesses
04 November 2020 - 18:07
Sasfin has secured a R600m guarantee to lend to women- and youth-owned small to medium enterprises (SMEs) that would not ordinarily be able to secure bank financing.
It has partnered with Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO to make affordable loans available to entrepreneurs that would not usually qualify under normal commercial bank lending, thereby driving economic growth and employment.
