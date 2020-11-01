Companies / Financial Services

Westpac’s full-year profit plunges on bad debt and laundering fine

The result adds to an already dire earnings season for Australia’s banks

01 November 2020 - 23:28 Matthew Burgess
Picture: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

Sydney — Westpac Banking’s full-year profit plunged after the lender was hit with a record fine for breaching anti-money laundering laws, and the coronavirus-induced recession swollen bad-debt charges.

Cash earnings fell 62% to A$2.61bn ($1.8bn) in the 12 months to end-September 30, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement on Monday. The results include a previously disclosed A$1.2bn charge for the laundering fine and the mounting cost of compensating wrongly treated customers. Bad-debt provisions increased to A$3.2bn as the recession smashes consumers and businesses.

The result adds to an already dire earnings season for Australia’s banks, which are bearing the brunt of the nation’s first recession in almost 30 years, and mounting costs to clean up years of misconduct, such as selling junk insurance and providing poor financial advice. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group last week posted a 42% decline in full-year profit and slashed its dividend.

Westpac declared a A$0.31 per share final dividend, having previously scrapped its first-half payout to preserve capital. The nation’s three other big banks have also reduced dividends, a blow for Australia’s legion of individual shareholders.

THE LEX COLUMN: Bullish corporations at odds with Covid-19 resurgence

Record numbers of companies are beating profit expectations, with many upgrading earnings forecasts
Credit Suisse targets buyback and payouts to shareholders despite earnings miss

The bank will buy back at least Sf1bn of shares for 2021 and plans to diverge from most European lenders by distributing the second half of its ...
Risk of sharp yield swings hangs over US bond market

Wall Street dealers are split over whether debt sales will set another record high or remain at current levels
African Bank first to mull job cuts as industry braces for wave of bad debts

The lender is the first  to put retrenchments on the table, but says layoffs are a ‘last resort’
