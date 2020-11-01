No progress in IDC pursuing claim against Moyo company
After a much publicised claim in 2019, little has happened to recover money the development finance institution says it is owed
01 November 2020 - 16:22
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) appears to have made no progress in recovering money it says it is owed by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo’s investment company, NMT Capital.
This comes more than a year since the claims made by the state-owned industrial financier that Moyo and NMT may have deliberately misled it regarding the true financial position of the investment company and its ability to repay a loan to the IDC.
