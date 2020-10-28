The five behaviours that affect your financial and mental health

Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank, says, “Many people misunderstand just how important behaviour changes are that can lead to big financial improvements. In identifying the five behaviours that have a huge impact on financial health, and as a result, on mental health, Discovery Bank found that spending less than you earn, saving regularly, insuring for adverse events, paying off your property and investing for the long term, are the key areas for individuals to focus on.”

Financial wellbeing — just within your group of friends — varies widely

Discovery research shows how individuals of similar socioeconomic status can be in materially different financial health.

Individuals with higher personal incomes have higher average financial health scores — 57.0 vs 53.8 for individuals with lower personal incomes.

However, within that average range are wide disparities. For example, 35.9% of individuals with a personal annual income of R500,000 and R1m, have missed repayments on unsecured credit facilities (typically overdrafts and credit cards) over a 12-month period. And 9.1% of those have missed three or more consecutive payments.

When Discovery spoke to individuals earning more than R1m per year, 10.4% of them had a financial health score associated with “experiencing material financial hardships and having difficulty making ends meet.”

Avoid over-optimism

Richard Feynman, an American theoretical physicist known for his work in quantum mechanics, said: “You must not fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool.”

Discovery’s research highlights that one in 10 individuals surveyed are of poor financial health. However, 64% of them are over-optimistic about their position, answering that their financial health is good, very good or excellent.

Lack of awareness and optimism bias is a troubling combination and can be a key stumbling block to making the right choices that will lead to better financial outcomes.

A few simple changes can have a big impact

Simple behaviours that can be changed immediately are things such as saving at the beginning of the month rather than at the end and budgeting vs not budgeting.

Individuals saving at the beginning of the month are twice as likely to build up a sustainable savings buffer.