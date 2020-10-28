A savings account that allows you to access a portion of your funds immediately

How do you make your money work for you? Your hard-earned money could be working to advance your life goals, but you may be unsure about how to make that happen. Fortunately, there are several ways to grow your money and the good news is, it can be as simple as choosing the right account for your investment.

“There are ways to earn more on your money without taking too much risk,” says Tshiamo Molana, head of everyday banking at Standard Bank SA. “Whether you have money set aside, or would like to begin putting money away on a monthly basis, a good strategy would be to place the funds in an account that suits your needs. One option is a hybrid investment account which allows you to earn higher interest rates associated with fixed term investments, while still allowing you a little flexibility.

With the Standard Bank Flexi Advantage Investment Account customers can use the account to save for long or short term goals (over three, six, nine or 12 months) and still access up to 40% (flexi percentage) to the invested funds should the need arise. Interest is calculated daily and according to the amount invested – the higher the balance, the higher the interest rate gained – and paid out monthly.

“This helps savers resist the temptation of withdrawing, as the more funds saved, the higher the interest earned. However, the account does provide immediate access of up to 40% of your funds in case of emergency. If you’re looking for a risk-free way to earn some interest on your money, the Flexi Advantage Investment Account might be your answer," says Molana.

Understanding how interest works on an investment account is an important part of maximising the earnings on your hard-earned, carefully stashed, money. With this account, you’ll earn a nominal amount of interest just for keeping your money on deposit.

To open a Standard Bank Flexi Advantage Investment Account, all you need is a minimum opening deposit of R 1,000 and you can invest a lump sum knowing you can withdraw, and replace up to 40% of your funds.

Here are some of the benefits that come with the Flexi Advantage Investment Account:

Competitive rates: invest once-off for a fixed period, and earn fixed rates. Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly – the higher the balance, the higher the interest rate gained.

Flexibility: draw and replace, up to 40% of your opening deposit at any time. Get free transfers between your Standard Bank current account and your Flexi Advantage Account.

Short or long term: choose to invest for three, six, nine or 12 months, with the option to extend.

UCount Rewards: earn UCount points with a term of at least three months.

You can apply for the Standard Bank Flexi Advantage Investment Account by visiting the nearest Standard Bank branch, or via internet banking, the Standard Bank Mobile App or online at standardbank.co.za. All you need is your South African ID book and proof of home address not older than three months. Non-South African citizens can apply with a valid passport and work or study permit.

An investment account is one way of maximising your savings and offers a good place to store your money without restricting access to your funds. While an investment account may not offer superior returns, there you can still grow your money without risk of losing your deposit. This means with an investment account, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you are not exposed to potential risk while putting your money to work for you,” says Molana.

For more information around the Flexi Advantage Investment account, visit standardbank.co.za.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.