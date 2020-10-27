Restructuring at African Bank could mean 10% of staff is retrenched

African Bank has commenced a consultation process that could see nearly one in 10 employees retrenched as the bank adapts to the weaker economic environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that of its 3,728 employees, roughly one third (1,269) will be affected by the process currently unfolding, but only a quarter (317 employees) are likely to lose their jobs.

That is considered the worst-case scenario.

“We have been deliberate in reducing costs in all areas of our business. The undertaking of a consultation process with our employees is the last resort to further reduce costs. Our intention throughout the process will be to consider appropriate measures to avoid and minimise potential job terminations,” African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke said.

The pandemic has resulted in financial pressure faced by its customers and has led to the bank recording a reduction in sales as well as collections, which has created excess capacity across the different business units. In addition, automation has reduced duplication and increased efficiency.

“Consequently, this has led to redundancies and has required the bank to evaluate its current resource capacity, which may necessitate reducing duplication of functions,” it said.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za