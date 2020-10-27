Companies / Financial Services

Restructuring at African Bank could mean 10% of staff is retrenched

Covid-19 has led to the bank noting a reduction in sales and collections, which has created excess capacity across various business units

27 October 2020 - 17:17 Warren Thompson
An African Bank branch. Picture: SUPPLIED
An African Bank branch. Picture: SUPPLIED

African Bank has commenced a consultation process that could see nearly one in 10 employees retrenched as the bank adapts to the weaker economic environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that of its 3,728 employees, roughly one third (1,269) will be affected by the process currently unfolding, but only a quarter (317 employees) are likely to lose their jobs.

That is considered the worst-case scenario.

“We have been deliberate in reducing costs in all areas of our business. The undertaking of a consultation process with our employees is the last resort to further reduce costs. Our intention throughout the process will be to consider appropriate measures to avoid and minimise potential job terminations,” African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke said.

The pandemic has resulted in financial pressure faced by its customers and has led to the bank recording a reduction in sales as well as collections, which has created excess capacity across the different business units. In addition, automation has reduced duplication and increased efficiency.

“Consequently, this has led to redundancies and has required the bank to evaluate its current resource capacity, which may necessitate reducing duplication of functions,” it said.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

African Bank on the hunt for acquisitions in bid to bulk up

Group aims for big enough scale to remain a long-term competitor in increasingly crowded banking market
Companies
2 weeks ago

Covid-19 will not affect Zimbabwe’s economy as badly as elsewhere, bullish minister says

‘I think the economy will surprise us on the upside,’ finance minister Mthuli Ncube said during an online media conference
World
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa lauds Balwin’s mega city development in Mooikloof in Pretoria

Public-private partnership will be worth about R84bn and create more than 115,000 jobs
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB estimates 2-million did not get paid in April
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Brimstone to sell out of Life Healthcare after 15 ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Head-scratching cabinet statement on ferrochrome ...
Companies
4.
Massmart loses more than R1bn in liquor sales ban
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Covid-19 still casting a shadow over consumers, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.