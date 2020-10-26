PODCAST | How you can buy now and pay later with no strings attached

Newborn says the business model is one of the factors helping to increase adoption of e-commerce by fearful consumers. A first-time online shopper can, for example, buy shoes worth R1,500 online, use PayJustNow to pay R500 immediately, receive the product, try on the shoes and settle the full amount once satisfied with the deal.

The company says it now has 40,000 users, having processed R24m in transactions so far.

PayJustNow has recently branched out of the online realm to now offer an in-store service that uses QR codes to process payments.

The team also discusses how the company makes its money, the evolution of the business model, ways in which data is being used to improve the system, other firms doing similar business, PayJustNow’s entry into physical shops, the future of consumer retail and an outlook for the economy.

