India's Yes Bank prepares for Covid-19 fallout

CEO details the steps that were taken to effect the bank's turnaround

25 October 2020
Yes Bank returned to profit in the quarter ended September. Picture: REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
Mumbai — The CEO of Yes Bank, who helped the lender emerge from India’s biggest bailout, is girding for fallout from the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has “created a problem” on the loan book, even amid progress on fixing drawbacks such as weak governance, fundraising challenges and declining deposits, Prashant Kumar said.

It’s “very, very difficult to estimate the impact”, he said. “With the fundamental issues taken care of, we want to control costs and increase profit to deal with any adverse impact on the credit due to the pandemic.”

Yes Bank returned to profit in the quarter ended September and Kumar made provisions for potential Covid-19-related losses. When regulators seized the lender in March, its depositors had been fleeing and the bank was struggling to attract investors. State Bank of India bought a stake in Yes Bank and Kumar was plucked from the government-controlled lender to lead the turnaround.

His predecessor, Rana Kapoor, who cofounded Yes Bank in 2003 and built it into India’s fastest-growing lender, was forced out by the central bank in 2018 amid a dispute over reporting of bad debts.

“The market wasn’t even sure how much rot was still in the loan book,” Kumar said.

He decided to play it safe and cover 75% of credit for potential losses. However, just days after he took the helm, India announced the world’s strictest lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

Kumar pressed on with his plan. He raised about $2bn of additional equity capital in July, enough for two years, albeit at as much as a 55% discount to the market price. To bolster governance he separated departments that originate loans, assess risk and resolve stressed assets. Kumar also set aside an hour each day to personally call depositors and assure them of Yes Bank’s stability.

Deposits have swollen by nearly 30% to 1.36-trillion rupees in the six months ended September. Kumar aims to raise it to 2-trillion rupees by March 2021.

The loan book for retail customers and small businesses hasn’t weakened despite the pandemic, he said.

Kumar’s immediate goal is to limit costs and create a cash cushion to absorb unforeseen deterioration in asset quality. He said he would not want to dip into precious capital and identified a delayed return on assets as the biggest risk.

Seven months since Kumar began turning around Yes Bank, he is now calling partial victory.

“Things have dramatically changed,” he said. “I’m sleeping well.”

Bloomberg

Barclays Private Bank CEO wants walks and a mixed way of working

Jean-Christophe Gerard is banking on Dublin post-Brexit, and staff working both from home and in the office
Companies
3 days ago

Standard Bank connects and grows African businesses

SPONSORED | Trade by Standard Bank is an end-to-end solution designed to grow your business
Companies
4 days ago

Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share trading in SA and US

The move is part of a broader strategy to provide diverse financial services through a partnership network
Companies
5 days ago

Julius Baer reports surge in new money as cost cuts begin to pay off

Trading update also announces dividend payouts — marking a return after a de facto ban across Europe
Companies
5 days ago

Morgan Stanley profits jump 25% on stock surge

Equity-capital markets business bonanza driven by strong IPOs, says CFO Jonathan Pruzan
Companies
1 week ago

