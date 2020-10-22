News Leader
WATCH: How companies are leaving the JSE
Kondi Nkosi, Schroders SA country head, talks to Business Day TV about the possibility of a delisting crisis at the JSE
22 October 2020 - 08:13
There are 250 fewer companies listed on the JSE now than in 2000.
In 2019 21 companies delisted and this trend has continued into 2020, with Afrox, Intu Properties and Peregrine among the recent companies to leave the local bourse.
Business Day TV spoke to Schroders SA country head Kondi Nkosi about the possibility of a delisting crisis.
