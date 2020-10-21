News Leader
WATCH: How the JSE hit Steinhoff with R13.5m in fines
JSE director of issuer regulation Andre Visser talks to Business Day TV about the fine issued to Steinhoff
21 October 2020 - 07:28
The JSE has hit Steinhoff with fines of R13.5m, which includes a maximum penalty of R7.5m for incorrect, false and misleading statements.
Business Day TV spoke to JSE director of issuer regulation Andre Visser for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.