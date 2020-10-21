Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How the JSE hit Steinhoff with R13.5m in fines

JSE director of issuer regulation Andre Visser talks to Business Day TV about the fine issued to Steinhoff

21 October 2020 - 07:28 Business Day TV
The JSE has hit Steinhoff with fines of R13.5m, which includes a maximum penalty of R7.5m for incorrect, false and misleading statements.

Business Day TV spoke to JSE director of issuer regulation Andre Visser for more detail.

JSE hits Steinhoff with its highest fine ever for faulty financials

The JSE imposed a R7.5m fine for incorrect, false and misleading statements and a further R5m for failing to disclose an asset disposal
Companies
21 hours ago

Choppies shareholders sue PwC for R653m over audit report

CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu and founding member Ismail Farouk accuse firm of breach of independence
Companies
1 week ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Resource and skills gap causes financial journalism to forgo watchdog role

Industry lacks accounting and forensic nous as well as links with potential whistle-blowers
Opinion
3 weeks ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: JSE locks the stable door after the false financials horse has bolted

The time lag between misinformation that influences investor decisions and the imposition of fines on the culprit companies disadvantages shareholders
Opinion
1 month ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Who fears JSE ‘censure’?

The exchange should reflect on its powers and how best to use them if it is to rebuild trust in the market
Opinion
2 months ago

