Quilter reports positive net inflows so far in 2020

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says it has seen £1.2bn (R25.5bn) in net inflows so far in 2020, although this has slowed slightly in its third quarter amid economic pressure and Brexit concerns.

Net client inflows for the three months to end-September, the group's third quarter, improved to £100m, from outflows of £500m in 2019.

Year to date inflows, covering the nine months to end-September stood at £1.2bn, compared with outflows of £200m in the prior comparative year.

A group of investment managers at Quilter Cheviot resigned in 2018, but outflows related to this had reduced to £31m in the three months to end-September, from £615m in the same period in 2019, Quilter said.

“Despite a more challenging market backdrop, we are pleased with the substantial year-on-year improvement in net flows,” said CEO Paul Feeney.

In morning trade, Quilter’s share was down 1.01% to R27.52, having fallen 6.08% so far in 2020.

Update: October 21 2020

This article has been updated with changes to the story structure and share price information

