The FSCA cultivates a customer-centric culture within the financial sector

The Banking Conduct Standard requires banking institutions to promote fair customer treatment
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (FSCA) predecessor, the Financial Services Board was for many years solely responsible for regulating non-banking financial institutions. Since the transition to twin peaks, and because of the extended mandate, they are now cultivating a more customer-centric culture within the financial sector.
This is carried out through the supervision of the conduct of all financial institutions. This requires financial institutions to really understand the impact of their business models, and support governance arrangements and culture within the organisation that drive employee behaviour and decision-making.
The broadened mandate of the FSCA prioritises fair customer treatment by financial institutions; the efficiency and integrity of financial markets; providing and financial education and promoting financial literacy; and assisting the South African Reserve Bank in maintaining financial stability.
Cultivating a customer-centric culture
A recent example of the FSCA’s customer-centric model in action, was the launch of the Banking Conduct Standard set to regulate and supervise the conduct of banking institutions when providing financial products and services to customers. For the FSCA to meaningfully supervise the banking sector, there was a need for an enforceable market conduct regulatory framework against which the FSCA could measure conduct.
The Banking Conduct Standard is a new regulation that requires all banking institutions to comply with the promotion of fair customer treatment.
The standard will help the FSCA to monitor the conduct of banks by ensuring that their customers are central to the development and lifetime of products, that sales practices, advice, fees and charges, and complaints, are handled in a professional and fair way. This should be demonstrated through the banks’ customer-centric culture, strategies and governance processes.
According to Kedibone Dikokwe, divisional executive of conduct of business supervision at the FSCA, educating customers is paramount because this enables them to understand their rights.
“As the regulator, it's important that we talk to the customer and provide guidance on what they can expect from financial institutions and understand the complexity of some of the product offerings presented to them.
Consumer education is not only viewed as critical, but helps the FSCA meet its objectives of inclusion and transformation, which are specific objectives under the Financial Sector Regulation Act and key to the FSCA's strategy. Included in that, is a robust regulatory framework, meaning that the law needs to support appropriate market conduct by financial services providers.
Additionally, the FSCA will warn consumers against using financial services providers who are not legally registered to operate, such as forex platforms. A big focus is on consumer protection and the fair treatment of customers,” says Dikokwe.
Financial inclusion and transformation
Achieving a customer-centric culture within the financial sector cannot be discussed without considering financial inclusion and transformation. Firms are required to meet their own transformation commitments to also achieve these requirements.
Financial inclusion ensures that customers are provided with suitable financial products that meet their day-to-day needs at an affordable price. Customers should be financially educated and literate enough to take advantage of good market offerings, and stay away from those that may be harmful to them.
The FSCA will also support small businesses by ensuring that regulatory barriers to entry into the financial sector are proportionate to the extent that is possible, while still protecting customers. This means that smaller financial institutions with less complex business models and products should have less regulatory burden than larger institutions with complex products. This approach is intended to also support the delivery of more simple products and services that customers can more easily understand and compare.
According to Tendani Mathobo, senior specialist: market, customer and inclusion research, new entrants into the financial sector have pointed out that there is too much red tape for new players.
“The FSCA is ensuring that the regulatory frameworks, laws and policies align to the risks that various financial institutions pose. This means that we use our regulatory framework to help smaller players access the market,” he says.
The FSCA has, over the years, been hosting workshops across the country to provide training on the registration requirements of financial services providers. Here, the necessary skills and knowledge to write regulatory examinations is relayed.
Promoting responsible innovation
The regulatory developments in the fintech space will play a big role in closing the gaps in the financial inclusion of customers, as they can participate in this new environment with the full knowledge that it is now regulated by the FSCA.
“The regulator has often been accused of being behind when it came to regulatory advances on technological developments. We have taken a position from a policy perspective to work with other regulators in the fintech sector to create a solution through our Innovation Hub,” says Caroline da Silva, divisional executive for regulatory policy at the FSCA.
The Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group launched the Innovation Hub in February 2020 to enable regulators to promote and support responsible innovation and drive financial inclusion in the financial sector. The FSCA has already witnessed how upstart fintech firms, consumers and financial regulators stand to benefit from the hub, which is providing a space for safe experimentation, collaboration, and for market innovators to resolve specific questions regarding the policy landscape and regulatory requirements. The FSCA will host a number of hackathons that will bring together key players in the fintech ecosystem to share ideas, develop financial products that address pressing problems in SA, and drive the formulation of policy.
Innovation has always propelled the financial sector. Previously, incumbents were at the forefront of innovation in the sector and new entrants played a peripheral role. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has driven significant shifts towards digital adoption, catapulting upstart fintech firms into the mainstream.
Incumbents have been forced to reinvent themselves to adapt, remain relevant and gain the ability to rapidly deploy digitised services to their customers. They have also needed to find innovative ways to help their customers adapt to rapid and widespread change that has led to financial constraints for many South Africans.
There will likely to be an increase in partnerships between big banks or insurers and other entities to provide innovative solutions especially to those that were financially excluded, in line with the sector’s pursuit for inclusivity.
The upcoming Conduct of Financial Institutions Act will further support a customer-centric culture in the industry where customers will only have one piece of legislation to refer to on how institutions will be regulated by the FSCA.
This legislation will govern market conduct across the entire sector, based on activities the FSCA performs, which will allow parliament to repeal all the sectoral acts that might create arbitrage for financial firms.
This article was paid for by the FSCA.
