The FSCA cultivates a customer-centric culture within the financial sector

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (FSCA) predecessor, the Financial Services Board was for many years solely responsible for regulating non-banking financial institutions. Since the transition to twin peaks, and because of the extended mandate, they are now cultivating a more customer-centric culture within the financial sector.

This is carried out through the supervision of the conduct of all financial institutions. This requires financial institutions to really understand the impact of their business models, and support governance arrangements and culture within the organisation that drive employee behaviour and decision-making.

The broadened mandate of the FSCA prioritises fair customer treatment by financial institutions; the efficiency and integrity of financial markets; providing and financial education and promoting financial literacy; and assisting the South African Reserve Bank in maintaining financial stability.

Cultivating a customer-centric culture

A recent example of the FSCA’s customer-centric model in action, was the launch of the Banking Conduct Standard set to regulate and supervise the conduct of banking institutions when providing financial products and services to customers. For the FSCA to meaningfully supervise the banking sector, there was a need for an enforceable market conduct regulatory framework against which the FSCA could measure conduct.

The Banking Conduct Standard is a new regulation that requires all banking institutions to comply with the promotion of fair customer treatment.

The standard will help the FSCA to monitor the conduct of banks by ensuring that their customers are central to the development and lifetime of products, that sales practices, advice, fees and charges, and complaints, are handled in a professional and fair way. This should be demonstrated through the banks’ customer-centric culture, strategies and governance processes.

According to Kedibone Dikokwe, divisional executive of conduct of business supervision at the FSCA, educating customers is paramount because this enables them to understand their rights.

“As the regulator, it's important that we talk to the customer and provide guidance on what they can expect from financial institutions and understand the complexity of some of the product offerings presented to them.

Consumer education is not only viewed as critical, but helps the FSCA meet its objectives of inclusion and transformation, which are specific objectives under the Financial Sector Regulation Act and key to the FSCA's strategy. Included in that, is a robust regulatory framework, meaning that the law needs to support appropriate market conduct by financial services providers.

Additionally, the FSCA will warn consumers against using financial services providers who are not legally registered to operate, such as forex platforms. A big focus is on consumer protection and the fair treatment of customers,” says Dikokwe.

