Standard Bank warns clients remain under pressure as layoffs rise

20 October 2020 - 10:53 Karl Gernetzky
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank, SA’s biggest lender by assets, says its loan book remained under strain in its third-quarter to end-September as retrenchment claims picked up, though initial indications are that credit collections have improved.

In an update for the nine months to end-September, the group said customers remained under stress, resulting in an increase in non-performing loans and additional impairment charges.

However, initial indications are that collections have improved relative to the second quarter, the group said in a regulatory filing published for the benefit of its largest shareholder, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Group profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the nine months to end-September was 52% lower than the comparative period.

Group headline earnings were 39% lower.

There remains a risk that the environment will deteriorate, for example, through additional lockdowns and further lockdowns due to a new wave of infections, the statement read.

In the third quarter, the group’s Africa Regions’ performance continued to support performance, Standard Bank said, offsetting strain in SA.

“The scale and diversity of the group’s revenue streams across client, product and geography remains a key advantage,” it said.

In morning trade Standard Bank’s share was down 1.1% to R109.21, having lost 35.12% so far in 2020.

The JSE’s banking index was down 0.61% on Tuesday morning, having lost 37.69% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Standard Bank to spread its wings in Africa to fight off circling fintech firms

The group aims to invest in digitisation as companies such as Alipay eye emerging markets
5 days ago

Bank’s programme gives women entrepreneurs a leg up in Africa and Middle East

Tech startups are given a platform to grow their business and support their aspirations
1 week ago

Banking clients swept up in massive data breach

The hack exposed some personal information of as many as 24-million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses, says Sabric
2 months ago

Standard Bank clients seeking more relief signals bad debt pain still ahead

Group's retail consumer franchise shows the scale of the challenges facing SA
1 month ago

Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on the chin

Earnings could halve for the first six months of 2020 as group navigates the fallout from the coronavirus
2 months ago

Financial Services
Energy
Retail & Consumer
Industrials
Financial Services

Financial Services

Financial Services

