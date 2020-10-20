Standard Bank warns clients remain under pressure as layoffs rise

Standard Bank, SA’s biggest lender by assets, says its loan book remained under strain in its third-quarter to end-September as retrenchment claims picked up, though initial indications are that credit collections have improved.

In an update for the nine months to end-September, the group said customers remained under stress, resulting in an increase in non-performing loans and additional impairment charges.

However, initial indications are that collections have improved relative to the second quarter, the group said in a regulatory filing published for the benefit of its largest shareholder, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Group profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the nine months to end-September was 52% lower than the comparative period.

Group headline earnings were 39% lower.

There remains a risk that the environment will deteriorate, for example, through additional lockdowns and further lockdowns due to a new wave of infections, the statement read.

In the third quarter, the group’s Africa Regions’ performance continued to support performance, Standard Bank said, offsetting strain in SA.

“The scale and diversity of the group’s revenue streams across client, product and geography remains a key advantage,” it said.

In morning trade Standard Bank’s share was down 1.1% to R109.21, having lost 35.12% so far in 2020.

The JSE’s banking index was down 0.61% on Tuesday morning, having lost 37.69% in the year to date.

