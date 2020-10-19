Optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges with Absa’s working capital management solutions

Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cash flows and working capital so they can navigate Covid-19’s financial challenges

A business cannot succeed without cash to meet current expenses. Paying bills when they are due is only possible when working capital is well managed.

Working capital is the life blood of the organisation

“Working capital is what you use on a daily basis to convert your assets into cash,” says Ovizikhungo Sicwetsha, pan-Africa head of short-term products at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

“It is the life blood of the organisation, the oil that keeps the business running,” says Bohani Hlungwane, group head of sales, trade and working capital, Absa transactional banking.

“The trick is to manage the cash-conversion cycle so that you convert assets to cash as quickly as possible and keep cash in the business for as long as possible,” Sicwetsha says.

One of the ways to achieve this is to lengthen the time to pay suppliers. Although this may give the business cash for longer, delaying payment can ruin relationships and reputations.

Working capital finance products that reduce the number of days it takes to turn accounts receivables into cash and extend the number of days to pay are a better option. They also reduce risk because there is more certainty around cash flows, something businesses have struggled with in 2020.

Managing working capital in a crisis

“We are seeing businesses struggling to perfect the operating cycle and be efficient throughout their cash conversion cycle,” Sicwetsha says. “This is because everyone is looking for efficiencies – debtors are looking to delay payments, creditors want to collect earlier and manage their stock levels as efficiently as possible.”

Sicwetsha says cash conversion cycles differ from sector to sector depending on the state of the economy. “Proper understanding and planning are key to surviving events such as recessions and other economic catastrophes such as Covid-19. Building cash reserves, renegotiating supplier contracts and managing inventory much more tightly are just some of the techniques businesses have used to weather this storm.”