Momentum Metropolitan announces black empowerment scheme

Financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) says it intends to implement a broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) trust that would hold 3% of its issued share capital, worth about R641m on Friday.

The Momentum Metropolitan iSabelo Trust is being established to acquire and hold about 44.9-million shares, partly acquired from the open market, and partly through treasury shares.

Allocation of units in terms of the scheme will be structured such that at least 85% of the economic benefits will accrue to black employees and at least 55% to black women employees.

“Broad-based employee ownership allows MMH to represent the demographics of the clients it serves and also develops an ethos in employees that is aligned to shareholder and client expectations,” Momentum said.

