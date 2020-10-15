Standard Bank comes clean about R180bn climate risk
Lender says disclosure is an ongoing project and methodologies to measure this type of exposure are still evolving
15 October 2020 - 18:52
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender, has come clean about its exposure to climate change, revealing that almost 12% of its loan book — about R180bn — is exposed to elevated climate-related risk.
SA lenders have come under pressure from environmental justice groups and shareholder activists to be more transparent about their lending to polluting businesses.
