Standard Bank comes clean about R180bn climate risk Lender says disclosure is an ongoing project and methodologies to measure this type of exposure are still evolving

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender, has come clean about its exposure to climate change, revealing that almost 12% of its loan book — about R180bn — is exposed to elevated climate-related risk.

SA lenders have come under pressure from environmental justice groups and shareholder activists to be more transparent about their lending to polluting businesses.