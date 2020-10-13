PSG warns of headline loss after accounting changes

Investment group PSG has warned it expects to swing into a headline loss in the six months to end-August amid pressure on the value of its investees. However, after accounting changes the results are not directly comparable.

Due to recent corporate activity, including the unbundling of Capitec shares to its shareholders, PSG is now considered an investment entity, and measures it performance more on the underlying value of its investees, rather than their profitability.

PSG said in an update it expects a headline loss per share of between R14 and R14.30 for the six months to end-August, as opposed to headline earnings per share of R5.68 in the same period in 2019.

The group’s sum-of-the-parts valuation was R75.86 at the end of August, or a decrease of 20% when compared to R94.44 at the end of February, and excluding the value of Capitec shares.

In July PSG unbundled 26.4% of its 30.7% stake in Capitec, among other corporate actions. The group is required to publish a trading statement should headline earnings per share deviate more than 15%, notwithstanding the change in its accounting policy.

At the end of February the group had a sum-of-the-parts value of R60.3bn, with Capitec making up R46.13bn of this amount.

