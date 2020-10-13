Companies / Financial Services

PSG warns of headline loss after accounting changes

The group has become an investment entity focused on the value of its portfolio

13 October 2020 - 08:09 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Investment group PSG has warned it expects to swing into a headline loss in the six months to end-August amid pressure on the value of its investees. However, after accounting changes the results are not directly comparable.

Due to recent corporate activity, including the unbundling of Capitec shares to its shareholders, PSG is now considered an investment entity, and measures it performance more on the underlying value of its investees, rather than their profitability.

PSG said in an update it expects a headline loss per share of between R14 and R14.30 for the six months to end-August, as opposed to headline earnings per share of R5.68 in the same period in 2019.

The group’s sum-of-the-parts valuation was R75.86 at the end of August, or a decrease of 20% when compared to R94.44 at the end of February, and excluding the value of Capitec shares.

In July PSG unbundled 26.4% of its 30.7% stake in Capitec, among other corporate actions. The group is required to publish a trading statement should headline earnings per share deviate more than 15%, notwithstanding the change in its accounting policy.

At the end of February the group had a sum-of-the-parts value of R60.3bn, with Capitec making up R46.13bn of this amount.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

PSG Konsult declares interim dividend

The group managed to grow profits in its six months to end-August, upping its dividend 7% to 8c per share
Companies
4 days ago

PSG Konsult expects rebound in asset management unit after investors withdraw funds

CEO Francois Gouws expects rebound in its asset-management unit business, but he is sure how long recovery will take
Companies
4 days ago

PSG tightens grip on Curro after R1.5bn rights offer

About 15% of shareholders did not follow their rights in a share offer, leaving underwriters to take up the remaining scrip
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
Companies / Industrials
2.
Woolworths banks on ex Marks & Spencer exec ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Balwin’s bullish boss says builder can be worth ...
Companies / Property
4.
The worst is yet to come for the world’s airlines
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Caxton sells internet businesses for R493m
Companies

Related Articles

PSG version 3.0 to double down ‘by stealth’ in existing businesses

Companies / Financial Services

Top private banks and wealth managers: how they fare

Companies / Investors Monthly

Will PSG buy out Stadio and Zeder?

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.