Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Secure your retirement

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how to secure your retirement after the Covid-19 crash

08 October 2020 - 15:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN
Picture: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN

There’s a lot of dross out there masquerading as retirement advice. There’s also a lot of fear if you’re making the transition to retirement now, or are currently drawing down on your living annuity, due to the Covid-19 crash in March and the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

Michael Avery speaks to one the country’s best personal finance journalists and writer, Bruce Cameron, along with the Financial Planning Institute’s Wouter Fourie, about their new book, Secure Your Retirement: How to Beat the Effects of Corruption, Ratings Downgrades and Global Pandemic.

Emigration, corruption, SEOs: don’t fall for scaremongering when investing

Keep a cool head in the current political and investment climate
Money
2 days ago

ANC ‘unlikely’ to force retirement funds to fund social development

Industry body of fund managers says prescription is unnecessary
National
2 days ago

DIY investors show their savvy in bear market by sitting tight

Monthly net flows as a percentage of total assets in US stock mutual funds and ETFs have been minuscule
Opinion
2 days ago

You and Your Money

Bryan Hirsch and Investment Analyst Henry Biddlecombe unpack the difference between saving and investing
Television Shows
2 days ago

SA’s fiscal credibility gap widens

The difference between what the National Treasury needs and what the rest of government does is increasing. At this rate, further slippage is ...
Features
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on ...
Companies
2.
Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anglo dangles carrot of exploration to fire up ...
Companies / Mining
4.
African Bank on the hunt for acquisitions in bid ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Finding a new home in Tsogo Sun rekindles ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

More disclosure on smoothing coming — but you must evaluate costs vs benefits

Money

New life product rethinks premiums

Money

Navigating annuities: making it easier to choose best pension plan

Life

Retirement savings investments: local focus with offshore flavour

Money

Retirement funds must hear your complaint before you go to the adjudicator

Money

EDITORIAL: New financial conduct law is urgently needed

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.