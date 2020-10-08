WATCH: Secure your retirement

There’s a lot of dross out there masquerading as retirement advice. There’s also a lot of fear if you’re making the transition to retirement now, or are currently drawing down on your living annuity, due to the Covid-19 crash in March and the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

Michael Avery speaks to one the country’s best personal finance journalists and writer, Bruce Cameron, along with the Financial Planning Institute’s Wouter Fourie, about their new book, Secure Your Retirement: How to Beat the Effects of Corruption, Ratings Downgrades and Global Pandemic.