DBSA takes big profit hit as it braces for additional credit losses

As a result of the pandemic the development bank has increased its provision for expected credit losses by 65% to R10.2bn

02 October 2020 - 11:16 Karl Gernetzky
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) says profits fell more than three quarters in its year to end-March, as a deteriorating economic outlook weighs on the ability of its clients to repay loans.

Net profit fell 84% to about R504m in the DBSA’s year to end-March, when development loan disbursements rose 75% to R15.7bn.

The total expected credit loss charge increased to R3.6bn to end-March from R1.4bn previously, while the DBSA’s provision for expected credit losses increased by 65% to R10.2bn.

“Despite the challenging economic environment, the DBSA has a strong leadership and management team steering it through the challenging Covid-19 pandemic-driven recessionary environment, while following principles of good corporate governance,” the bank said.

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service had downgrade the DBSA to junk earlier in 2020, in line with the sovereign rating downgrade, but the bank said its capital position remains strong.

Total debt increased to R61bn at the end of March from R51bn previously, while its debt-to-equity rose to 108% from 90% previously.

This is still well below the regulated debt-to-equity ratio cap of 250%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

IDC and DBSA back Mashudu Ramano’s fuel cell energy firm

Development financiers back locally produced fuel cell units as big step for SA into hydrogen-based clean energy solutions
Companies
3 weeks ago

DBSA expects profits to fall in 2020 amid Covid-19

The group is expecting some clients to struggle to repay loans, but says it expects to remain profitable in its year to end-March
Economy
1 month ago

Moody’s downgrades IDC and DBSA

The ratings agency says there is a lower likelihood government will be able to provide support to the SOEs if they get into trouble
Economy
3 months ago

