WATCH: Why Sasfin swung into an interim loss

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

01 October 2020 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Michael Sassoon. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Michael Sassoon. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

Sasfin has plunged into the red. The financial services group reported an annual loss of more than R48m due to a jump in credit provisions.

Business Day TV spoke to Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon about the full-year results.

