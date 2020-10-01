News Leader
WATCH: Why Sasfin swung into an interim loss
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
01 October 2020 - 07:57
Sasfin has plunged into the red. The financial services group reported an annual loss of more than R48m due to a jump in credit provisions.
Business Day TV spoke to Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon about the full-year results.
