WATCH: How the lockdown burnt a hole in Capitec’s pockets

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance

01 October 2020 - 07:53 Business Day TV
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Capitec’s half-year headline earnings plunged by 78%, largely due to the effect of lockdown regulations.

Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie about the interim results.

Capitec’s profits slump after it tightens lending criteria

The bank says economic conditions are expected to improve in the short term but the full effect of the lockdown will be seen only in the medium term
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data

The banks index made the biggest gains on the day, rising the most in three weeks
Markets
2 days ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Yes, it’s time for Zeder to go

One-time racehorse is now more like a broken-down old nag on its way to the glue factory
Companies
1 week ago

Multi asset high equity funds: The one-stop shop solution

The high equity funds lost R18bn last year and at current trends the fast-growing money market funds will overtake them in about a year’s time
Companies
1 week ago

Discovery Bank: So many moving parts

Discovery’s Covid hit has been lighter than feared, but the bank’s slow growth and complex one-offs make it a tricky call
Money & Investing
1 week ago

