WATCH: How the lockdown burnt a hole in Capitec’s pockets
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance
01 October 2020 - 07:53
Capitec’s half-year headline earnings plunged by 78%, largely due to the effect of lockdown regulations.
Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie about the interim results.
