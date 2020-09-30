Companies / Financial Services Sasfin braces for more Covid pain CEO Michael Sassoon does not expect earnings to return to 2019 levels soon, given the extent of market uncertainly BL PREMIUM

Financial services provider Sasfin Holdings, which slipped into a loss in the year to June, is bracing for more pain thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group reported a headline loss of R48.1m in its year to end-June, from headline earnings of R161.3m previously, amid pressure on its private-equity valuations and on its clients.