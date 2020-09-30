Sasfin braces for more Covid pain
CEO Michael Sassoon does not expect earnings to return to 2019 levels soon, given the extent of market uncertainly
30 September 2020 - 20:25
Financial services provider Sasfin Holdings, which slipped into a loss in the year to June, is bracing for more pain thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group reported a headline loss of R48.1m in its year to end-June, from headline earnings of R161.3m previously, amid pressure on its private-equity valuations and on its clients.
