Companies / Financial Services

Goldman appoints first woman to oversee major division in management reshuffle

Stephanie Cohen's promotion helps Goldman address a glaring shortfall of female executives in its top ranks

29 September 2020 - 21:16 Sridhar Natarajan
Stephanie Cohen. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Stephanie Cohen. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New York — Goldman Sachs shuffled its business lines and announced a raft of management changes, including in a new division co-led by Stephanie Cohen, one of the firm’s most-senior female bankers.

The firm is combining asset management and merchant banking as part of its push to raise more client funds for investing instead of betting its own money. The bank also created a new consumer and wealth-management division co-led by Cohen.

Top executives at the firm have groused that investors do not recognise Goldman’s advantages in business lines beyond just deal making and trading, its traditional strengths.

Since David Solomon took over as CEO in 2018, he has sought to emphasise those businesses and organise them into more recognisable silos. The firm’s share price still lags behind Morgan Stanley over the two years Solomon’s been in charge.

In handing off a new business to Cohen, Goldman also helps address a glaring shortfall in its top ranks, where there was not a single woman among the top dozen executives overseeing major decisions or running moneymaking units. The departure of trading co-head Isabelle Ealet in 2018 coincided with the end of Lloyd Blankfein’s tenure as CEO.

Eric Lane and Julian Salisbury will lead the combined asset-management and merchant bank. Lane previously ran the investment-management group, which also included Goldman’s consumer and wealth operations. Salisbury was named 2019 to lead the merchant bank.

It also tackles a uniquely Goldman problem: The firm has been wary of having one person lead an entire division. The merchant bank was left in that situation with Salisbury’s ascent after the exit of the previous division heads, whose departure was announced in February. Merging the asset-management group with the merchant bank aligns with the new push for client funds and restores the practice of having at least two executives in charge.

Other changes:

  • Cohen and Tucker York will lead the consumer and wealth-management business. Cohen was Goldman’s chief strategy officer and, before that, rose up through the investment bank.
  • The bank also announced Omer Ismail will become the new head of its nascent consumer business, replacing Harit Talwar, who will become chair of the group.

Bloomberg

JPMorgan to pay record $920m fine to resolve market manipulation cases

The settlement resolves investigations by the US justice department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into trading in the precious-metals ...
Companies
1 hour ago

More than 30 top US firms agree to disclose diversity figures

Amazon, GM, and Goldman Sachs have agreed to the move as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds
Companies
1 day ago

When will Wall Street bosses order workers back to the office?

Banks have reconfigured floors to comply with social distancing guidelines but many employees are still wary of returning to their desks
World
3 weeks ago

Wall Street banks in no hurry to move from London to EU

The ease of doing business from the City’s Square Mile will be hard to match as Brexit plays out
Companies
5 days ago

Banks struggle to shake off $2-trillion dirty money exposé

Standard Chartered, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are among those named in leaked documents
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC Investments does U-turn on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
A battered Remgro questions strength of SA’s ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Inquiry should look into ‘two wasted years’ under ...
Companies
4.
Pandemic brings new entrants to listed property ...
Companies / Property
5.
SA’s top stockbrokers: Who’s looking up from the ...
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs reaches out-of-court settlement over 1MDB Malaysia dispute

Companies / Financial Services

Goldman Sachs trading revenue surges 93% in the second quarter

Companies

Q&A: Goldman Sachs’s expansion is a vote of confidence in SA

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.