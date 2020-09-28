What the workplace can learn from British spy series 'Killing Eve'

British spy series Killing Eve has taken the world by storm and broken BBC viewership records for a single reason: the protagonists are unapologetically flawed.

I think there is a very real lesson in life here and one that hopefully guides our thinking as we head into the second half of what has been a challenging 2020.

For those not familiar with the series, it follows the lives of an eccentric female assassin (Jodie Comer) and Sandra Oh who has been tasked with bringing her to justice.

While there are a number of subplots in the story, the series has endeared itself to viewers across the globe because it represents two strong women who are trying to find their way in the world balancing careers, personal goals, romance and … trying not to die in pretty much each episode.

Tell me that does not sound like your average day in 2020?

I am often asked what is the best piece of advice I have been given, and I will always reference the words of a former colleague: “Don’t be apologetic for juggling multiple roles”

As women we have a tendency to apologise more than our male counterparts because we never have enough time to balance work, family and general life commitments. We push ourselves in all aspects and feel guilty because we have to make compromises. How many mothers out there attend a school function and find themselves sneaking a look at their email to make sure that they haven’t missed something at work?

How often have you panicked when your child has walked in on your client Zoom or Teams meeting? Why are we embarrassed? Does our family or home life cease to exist when we have our work hat on?

For me this came to a head after having my first child and still being very career driven. I realised the importance of determining what work-life balance meant for me, being confident in my abilities and leveraging my support structures. In doing so I’m not apologetic for not taking calls or meetings before 8:30am as this is the time I spend with my kids, given that my workday extends well into the evening.

While Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the way we work and how we interact with friends and family, it has also been a real test of finding our work-life balance. Technology is a great enabler to ensure that we are connected, but at what cost to our health is this always-on world? How many of you have sacrificed your health and wellbeing, simply because your traditional gym routines have been disrupted?

Working from home has allowed me time to incorporate a regular fitness routine into my day. I feel a lot healthier and as a result my productivity levels are much higher. Working from home has given me a much better balance in terms of family time and me time, while I continue to manage a large business and deliver on work commitments.

There is a lot of rebuilding to be done

While it does look like the world is making rapid medical advances in respect of the treatment of Covid-19, what does worry me, is the mental and un-seen impact of the virus on my network.

It's not just your friends or family who are seeing their businesses evaporate or losing their jobs, there is a broader societal issue at play here.

We have built out this idea that women can’t show vulnerability in case it casts them in a negative light in the workplace. We can’t admit when the workload is overwhelming, or we feel like giving up because the businesses we have built are unable to keep their heads above water as a result of the pandemic.

We need to stop thinking like this.

Being in financial services, you get a good sense of which industries are taking the greatest strain and it's clear that the likes of the hospitality, leisure, beauty and wellness, consumer and education sectors are being hit hard.

A recent report out of Mckinsey delivered a hard-hitting assessment: "Women are disproportionately represented in industries that are expected to decline the most in 2020 due to Covid-19"

Some progress has been made in terms of discussions around gender equality, the funding of women-owned businesses and breaking down traditional barriers or perceptions around what types of jobs women could do.

Now suddenly we are faced with a situation where homeschooling is suddenly a priority and this responsibility is often falling to the women in the relationship. These are some of the unconscious biases women face.