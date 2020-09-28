Saica’s contribution to Global Ethics Day

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has dedicated the month of October to ethics due to the Global Ethics Day being on October 21. The October edition of the Accountancy South Africa magazine will contain a series of ethics-related articles and Saica is launching a series of webinars addressing various aspects of ethics affecting the accounting profession.

Three key conversations will be held with panels consisting of leaders from the main constituencies within the profession, namely members in practice, members in business and members in the public sector.

This conversation is a strategic milestone in Saica’s journey towards restoring the professional reputation and trust that society has in the profession. The public’s trust and confidence is essential to market stability and therefore a priority for the profession.

In addition to the three conversations that will be broadcast free to members and the public, Saica will also be offering free training sessions where the practical application of business ethics, professional ethics and personal ethics principles will be explored.

Corporate financial failures have caused investors to lose trust in the financial reporting environment, and as such members of Saica have a key role to play in creating a global financial ethical culture, where the public can trust financial information presented by businesses, ensuring market stability.

Saica is not alone in this process of restoring trust. As part of the larger global accounting profession, Saica joins hands with professional accountants who drive a larger agenda of audit reform around the globe.

Ethics is more than compliance to rules. It's a complex interaction of various factors such as personal ethical views, corporate values and culture, leadership, the political landscape, cultural norms as well as the global economic environment. Leaders play an essential role in creating an environment in which it is easy for others to behave ethically.

Saica members are not the only influencers of the economic environment, and it's critical that its partners start to positively influencing the environment they are in.

Saica’s main message in October is a call to action for all members of the profession and the public to take up their responsibility as leaders in our country – regardless of their title – to create an ethical culture in the environment in which they function. The saying goes, “Be the change you want to see”, and Saica has decided to expand on the conversation around this complex concept of ethics.

This is the start of a continuous conversation meant to increase awareness, educate and inform all members of the public around ethical principles and good practice.

The webinars run on October 6, 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21.

For more info and to book for these events, visit the website.

This article was paid for by Saica.