Investing in digital pays off for Absa

This platform provides a single point of entry in a unified pan-Africa client experience across transactional banking, trade and markets with service and support in a single place. Although Absa Access is still in its foundation phase, with more than 10 value propositions live on the platform, some of the benefits are already materialising and this award is testament to that.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area expected to generate significant economic benefits and reduce trade barriers, this will be a significant driver of trade finance in the region. With this being an integral part of the Absa strategy going forward, the bank has invested heavily in an improved client experience.

According to Thabo Makoko, Absa head: trade and working capital, transactional banking, only a quarter of the continents’ trade finance needs are being met and this gap is expected to widen further over the next 18 months.

The Absa Trade Management Online portal, which is available to Absa clients in the group’s African markets, offers the bank’s corporate and business banking clients a comprehensive range of functionalities including:

letters of credits,

bank guarantees,

import and export trade loans, and

collections.

“We recognise the shift towards digital trade finance and our award-winning portal and products meet our clients’ and the continent’s trade finance needs,” says Makoko.

With Covid-19 accelerating the digitisation of financial services, banks are being forced to manage the relationship between innovation and customer data security and integrity. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly prominent role in the Absa technology universe as they look to automate processes and deep learning techniques to monitor and manage instances of fraud.