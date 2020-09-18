Reversal of fortunes expected across unit trust sectors

For many investors, the past five years have delivered very disappointing real returns. It has been a particularly abnormal period of asset class returns in SA, which saw conservative assets, specifically cash, significantly outperforming growth assets like equities and property.

This goes against what is traditionally expected – over the long term, riskier assets, specifically equity, is expected to garnish an equity premium and in doing so, significantly outperform cash.

To illustrate the abnormality of the past five years, the diagram right, shows the relationship of the major domestic sectors of the Association for Savings and Investment SA over the past 15- and five-year periods.

Graph 1 reflects the past 15 years and represents the expected outcome: the further out you go on the risk spectrum, the bigger the reward in the form of higher returns.

Yet, the second graph shows that over the past five years, the risk-return relationship has inverted, with the least risky asset – cash – providing the highest return.