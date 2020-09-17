Companies / Financial Services

Are SA banks prepared enough to manage bad debt?

A report by PwC, covering results at Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa and Nedbank, estimates their charges soared by a combined 130% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier

17 September 2020 - 12:14 Roxanne Henderson
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA’s banks have made their rainy-day provisions. Now, they must wait and see whether the funds set aside will be enough to manage a potential torrent of bad debt and ease pressure on their earnings in coming months.

The country’s so-called “Big Four” experienced a profit slump deeper than that seen during the global financial crisis in the six months ended June after a spike in credit impairment charges as they grappled with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown. Their return on equity fell to 9.2% from 15.4% a year earlier, according to SA Reserve Bank data.

A report by PwC, covering results at Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa and Nedbank, estimates their charges soared by a combined 130% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier, while profits before provisions grew 4.4%.

Front-loading credit impairments should help banks produce a better result in the next six months as they navigate through further fallout from Covid-19. The lenders must contend with an economy in its longest recession since 1992, leaving customers more vulnerable to joblessness. Unemployment probably surged to 35% in the second quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

An index of SA bank stocks dropped 0.8% as of 10.20am in Johannesburg, declining for the fourth time in fifth days.

Here are the views of some investors and analysts on the outlook for the sector:

Neelash Hansjee, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group: Despite their raised provisions, banks “are still making a profit, they still have strong capital levels, they still have lots of liquidity”.

“If you look at recent activity post lockdown, there is an improving trend,” he said. Write-offs in private-equity investments reflect a tough economy “on the ground.” Profit before provisions at Absa “certainly surprised the most and showed management have been on the right path,” while Nedbank reflected a challenging period.

Nolwandle Mthombeni, analyst at Mergence Investment Managers: Getting return-on-equity ratios back to decent levels will be key to driving valuations in the sector, she said. To lift ROEs, banks must make sure that the outcome in coming months is “better than the worst-case scenarios they have factored into their model”.

“They have put provisions away for a rainy day. If the rainy day doesn’t come, then all those provisions will be released and that will make a huge difference and a huge swing in earnings.”

Jan Meintjes, portfolio manager at Denker Capital: The major banks have approached provisioning differently, but none of the methods is wrong, he said. Those that front-loaded provisions more aggressively, such as Absa and FirstRand, are likely to show lower credit costs ahead.

“The banks once again showed how well capitalised they are. All of them showed through different stress scenarios that it is highly unlikely that any of them would need to raise capital to overcome the impact of the pandemic.”

Renier de Bruyn, analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth: Banks have navigated the market dislocation from the virus crisis well, supported by the SA Reserve Bank, with “liquidity in the system having normalised and no material counterparty default occurring in the trading operations.”

Lenders are coming to terms with the effects of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus on credit losses. The effect has arguably been delayed by relief programmes offered by the banks, he said. “The next six months will provide more clarity on how relief customers have recommenced payment.”

De Bruyn said that that had “generally started well, while lower interest rates are also helping customers.”

“The industry should remain profitable over 2020, while the suspension of dividends and slower loan growth should further assist in sustaining capital ratios,” he said.

Bloomberg

OECD says SA will be slow to get on its feet and slashes GDP forecast to 11.5% drop

The OECD’s revision leaves SA with the worst expected growth outcomes for 2020 of countries included in the update, followed by Argentina, Italy, ...
Economy
1 day ago

Investec says there are no plans to cut jobs in SA

The specialist banking and wealth and investment  group will cut as many as 210 jobs across its UK banking operations
Companies
2 days ago

Banks’ profits will take at least three years to recover after Covid-19

But some investors are more upbeat, saying the banks’ capital levels are high and lending growth has been relatively conservative
Companies
5 days ago

FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook

Country needs a full twelve months to digest the impact of Covid-19, says Alan Pullinger
Companies
6 days ago

This is what African Bank is doing right

The resuscitation of an institution at death’s door is a credit to all those involved
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Virgin Active members are steadily returning, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA’s black asset-management pool is still small
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
5.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

FirstRand: best of a bad bunch

Money & Investing

Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for market share

Companies / Financial Services

Banks’ profits will take at least three years to recover after Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless nights

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.