No need to panic over prescribed assets at present, says Magda Wierzycka Asset management group Sygnia says it would strongly oppose a policy of prescribed assets, but this does not seem imminent

The joint CEOs of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka and David Hufton, say the asset manager would oppose any policy of prescribed assets, but they do not believe there is any reason to panic over the issue at present.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CEOs said Sygnia, and probably the entire financial services industry, would strongly oppose any compulsory investment into government debt.