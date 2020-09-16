Discovery reports profit slump due to Covid-19
The insurance group has set aside a R3.4bn reserve to cater for future Covid-19-related claims and policy lapses
16 September 2020 - 08:58
Insurance group Discovery has reported that profits plummeted in the year to end-June, as it braces for the fallout from Covid-19.
Profit for the year to end-June decreased 97% to R176m, with the group setting aside R3.4bn to cater for future Covid-19-related claims and policy lapses.
Lower interest rates in SA and the UK also had an affect on policy values. There was a R4.8bn pre-tax effect on headline earnings, which fell 94% to R296m.
“The full-year period to end-June 2020 was uniquely complex, with the Covid-19 pandemic creating considerable economic uncertainty, market volatility and societal need, against an already challenging economic backdrop,” the group said.
