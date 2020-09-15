News Leader
WATCH: Are bank stocks ripe for a rebound?
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about local bank stocks and how sentiment may be turning for the better
15 September 2020 - 11:09
Covid-19 has weighed on local bank stocks, with the financial index down almost 40% so far in 2020, but there are signs that sentiment may be turning for the better.
Business Day TV spoke to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments for further insight.
