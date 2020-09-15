Companies / Financial Services

Transaction Capital warns Covid-19 has broken profit growth streak

The taxi financier says the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of the industry to SA

15 September 2020 - 07:34 Karl Gernetzky
Noord Street taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ERIC MALEMA
Noord Street taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ERIC MALEMA

Transaction Capital warned on Tuesday that the disruption from Covid-19 had brought a five-year profit growth streak to an end.

The group said it had been conservative in estimating the effect of future cash flow on, among other things, non-performing loans in its year to end-September, when it expects core headline earnings to fall by as much as 80% from the previous period’s R803m.

Transaction Capital said in a trading update that it has achieved compound annual growth in core headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 20% over the past five years. Core headline earnings are used as a profit measure that adjusts for items the group believes do not reflect the underlying business.

Transaction Capital’s core operations are SA Taxi, which provides finance and insurance to minibus taxi operators, and Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is involved in debt collection and payment processes.

The group said Covid-19 has proven that the minibus taxi industry is indispensable to SA’s economic productivity.

“The industry has recovered quickly and transitioned smoothly to near-normalised operational activity as lockdown restrictions have been eased and the economy reopens,” the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Transaction Capital to buy stake in former Naspers target WeBuyCars

The group will acquire a non-controlling interest after competition authorities blocked a Naspers proposal
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: How the taxi industry is handling Covid-19

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa talks to Business Day TV
Companies
4 months ago

Transaction Capital holds on to dividend as Covid-19 takes its toll

The taxi financier says it is taking a ‘conservative’ approach to the effects of the pandemic, but is hopeful there will be rebound in its operations
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy
Companies / Mining
5.
Investor slams Safari for paying consulting fees ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Transaction Capital execs cut their own pay for Covid-19 relief

Companies / Financial Services

SA Taxi signs loan deal of R1.9bn with African Development Bank

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Trade of the Month: Transaction Capital

Companies / Investors Monthly

Taxi moguls sell R1.6bn in sought-after shares

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.