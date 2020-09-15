Companies / Financial Services

Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments

ARC Investments says Rain benefited from a surge in online activity during Covid-19, while other companies were under pressure

15 September 2020 - 09:27 Karl Gernetzky
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments) says increased online activity during Covid-19 boosted the value of its stake in mobile operator Rain.

Rain experienced a surge in subscriber numbers during the national lockdown as people were required to work from home, the group said.

ARC Investment’s intrinsic net asset value per share increased 2.1% to R9.54 in the year to end-June, while the intrinsic value of the ARC Fund, its investment vehicle, rose 19% to R11.1bn.

The ARC Fund’s investment in Rain increased to R3.1bn at the end of June, from R2.5bn previously, mainly as a result of a fair value write-up of R479m. Rain constitutes 27.9% of the fund’s value, and is its single-biggest investment.

TymeBank, 8.3% of the fund’s value, had 1.9-million customers at the end of June, but Covid-19 has delayed implementation of a partnership with the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

In February the bank announced it was partnering with ZCC to offer banking services to about 6-million adult church members.

“Responding to a significant change in market conditions, the bank’s management has introduced cost-reduction measures, while also focusing on revenue diversification and partnerships activation,” ARC Investments said.

ARC Investments said many of its other investee companies experienced low consumer, business and investor confidence, all of which was intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sanlam to sell asset management stake to ARC for about R800m

African Rainbow Capital is expected to hold a 25% stake in a new black-owned investment management company
Companies
3 weeks ago

TymeBank likely to have 2-million customers by August, says ARC

TymeBank is on track to have 2-million clients by August, a mark previously expected only to be reached in December, according to parent company ...
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH: How ARC’s stake in Rain paid off

ARC joint-CEO Johan van Zyl talks to Business Day TV about group’s interim performance
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies
3.
Investor slams Safari for paying consulting fees ...
Companies / Property
4.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ARC one step closer to overarching world mission with larger stake in Alexander ...

Companies / Financial Services

ARC to become anchor shareholder in Alexander Forbes

Companies / Financial Services

Government should not set internet data prices, ARC says

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.