Investec plans job cuts in UK restructuring
The specialist banking and wealth and investments group will cut as many as 210 jobs across its UK operations
15 September 2020 - 10:22
UPDATED 15 September 2020 - 10:33
Investec, the specialist banking and wealth and investments group, will cut as many as 210 jobs across its UK banking operation in what appears to be a big shake-up in one of its largest markets.
The group confirmed to Business Day that a report in UK-based Citywire publication at the weekend was correct. The report stated that as many as 210 staff cuts are being proposed across its UK banking division, with the process expected to conclude at the end of October.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now