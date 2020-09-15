Companies / Financial Services Investec plans job cuts in UK restructuring The specialist banking and wealth and investments group will cut as many as 210 jobs across its UK operations BL PREMIUM

Investec, the specialist banking and wealth and investments group, will cut as many as 210 jobs across its UK banking operation in what appears to be a big shake-up in one of its largest markets.

The group confirmed to Business Day that a report in UK-based Citywire publication at the weekend was correct. The report stated that as many as 210 staff cuts are being proposed across its UK banking division, with the process expected to conclude at the end of October.