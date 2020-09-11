Companies / Financial Services Sasfin’s Sassoon expects tough year for clients as firm hikes bad debt provision The company raises its credit impairment provision to accommodate potential future shocks to SA’s economy BL PREMIUM

Financial services provider Sasfin Holdings has warned it has swung into a loss in its year to end-June amid credit impairments and writedowns to reflect deteriorating economic conditions.

The group expects a headline loss per share of 148c-156c to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 501c previously, but adjustments should largely be one-off, the group said.