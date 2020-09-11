Sasfin’s Sassoon expects tough year for clients as firm hikes bad debt provision
The company raises its credit impairment provision to accommodate potential future shocks to SA’s economy
11 September 2020 - 10:06
UPDATED 13 September 2020 - 21:33
Financial services provider Sasfin Holdings has warned it has swung into a loss in its year to end-June amid credit impairments and writedowns to reflect deteriorating economic conditions.
The group expects a headline loss per share of 148c-156c to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 501c previously, but adjustments should largely be one-off, the group said.
