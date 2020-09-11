Companies / Financial Services

Double deductions caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s system, says Capitec

Numerous customers have reported that money was deducted from their accounts twice after transactions

11 September 2020 - 14:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Banking group Capitec said on Friday that the double deductions some customers experienced were caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s system, which affected billing at their point of sales terminals.

“We take this very seriously and are working with Nedbank to rectify the error as quickly as possible,” Capitec said, apologising to its clients for the inconvenience.

Capitec said it has to follow standard industry processes, which mean it could take up to 24 hours for the transactions to be reversed.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Capitec gives customers more Covid-19 relief

Bank says the interest refund will help clients in good standing to recover faster
Companies
2 months ago

Capitec expects profit to drop 20% due to Covid-19

The bank says transaction volumes have been considerably lower under the national lockdown and it is looking forward to moving to level 3
Companies
3 months ago

PSG at two-month high after announcing Capitec unbundling

The largest shareholder of Capitec will offload 28.11% of the bank and retain 4.3%
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sanlam braces for a drop in insurance sales
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen on the hunt for acquisitions
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Capitec warns profits could fall 82% due to effect of Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Trade of the Month: Stor-Age vs Capitec

Companies / Investors Monthly

Capitec expects earnings to plummet for first half of financial year

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.