News Leader
WATCH: Shareholders lend African Bank a helping hand
African Bank CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s future
08 September 2020 - 09:07
African Bank’s shareholders are in support of helping the group return to the wholesale funding market with a support package of R8bn.
Business Day TV spoke to African Bank CFO Gustav Raubenheimer for more on what this means for the business.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.