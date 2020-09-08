Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Shareholders lend African Bank a helping hand

African Bank CFO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s future

08 September 2020 - 09:07 Business Day TV
African Bank. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
African Bank. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

African Bank’s shareholders are in support of helping the group return to the wholesale funding market with a support package of R8bn.

Business Day TV spoke to African Bank CFO Gustav Raubenheimer for more on what this means for the business.

African Bank obtains R8bn support deal from shareholders

Financing agreement will help it in reestablishing itself as a reliable party in wholesale funding market
