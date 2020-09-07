Companies / Financial Services

Capitec warns profits could fall 82% due to effect of Covid-19

The group has battled with higher bad debt provisions and pressure on transaction volumes amid the Covid-19 pandemic

07 September 2020 - 11:34 karl gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Banking group Capitec has warned of up to an 82% fall in first-half profits as it grapples with higher bad-debt expenses and lower transaction volumes.

The group had warned of a more than 70% fall in profits in July, saying at the time its credit impairments were 145% higher than expected, and had increased R3.3bn since the end of February.

In an updated trading statement on Monday, Capitec said it expected headline earnings per share to fall between 78% and 82% in its six months to end-August, from 2,545c in the prior comparative period.

Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out certain one-off items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

In morning trade on Monday, Capitec’s share was down 1.10% to R860.42, having fallen 40.5% so far in 2020.

Over the same period of time, the JSE’s banking index lost 44.1%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Trade of the Month: Stor-Age vs Capitec

Stor-Age and Capitec are at opposite ends of the scale as Covid storm gathers
1 month ago

Behind Capitec’s 70% profit plunge

As Covid-19 cuts short an unbroken 20-year run, is it time to start rating Capitec like any other boring bank stock?
1 month ago

Capitec expects earnings to plummet for first half of financial year

The group says headline earnings per share to end-August could fall by as much as 70%
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

