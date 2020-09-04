Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How the rand has shrugged off domestic woes

RMB’s Matete Thulare talks to Business Day TV about the local currency firming against the dollar

04 September 2020 - 09:14 Business Day TV
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was firmer on Thursday, advancing against a weaker dollar, which shielded the local unit from domestic economic woes.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Matete Thulare for further insight into the currency.

