News Leader
WATCH: How the rand has shrugged off domestic woes
RMB’s Matete Thulare talks to Business Day TV about the local currency firming against the dollar
04 September 2020 - 09:14
The rand was firmer on Thursday, advancing against a weaker dollar, which shielded the local unit from domestic economic woes.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Matete Thulare for further insight into the currency.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.