Santam in search of clarity, not avoidance, in Covid-19 insurance claims battle

Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is not trying to avoid meeting its obligations but wants to establish legal clarity, CEO Lize Lambrechts says. With some of its competitors, Santam is locked in legal disputes with clients over their refusal to pay out on business interruption claims arising from Covid-19.

"We’re not trying to get out of claims, were trying to get to a position where we’re following the policy wordings," Lambrechts said after the release of the company’s interim results on Thursday. "The reality is that the best thing we can do for us and for our clients is to get the legal clarity as soon as possible."