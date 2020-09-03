Experian says it may have found hacked data online after breach

Credit bureau Experian said on Tuesday it believes it has identified files on the internet containing its data following a breach in August.

Experian, which collects credit data about clients from banks and other businesses, said in a statement it was investigating the files and was seeking to reduce further dissemination.

The group said it had opened a criminal case after a “fraudster obtained business information on some South African business entities”.

“We reiterate, however, that no sensitive consumer credit or financial information was obtained by the fraudster in this incident,” the group said.

The hack of Experian SA put at risk some personal information of about 24-million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses, the SA Banking Risk Centre, a non-profit organisation set up by major lenders to combat bank-related organised crime, has said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za