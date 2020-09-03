Companies / Financial Services

Experian says it may have found hacked data online after breach

03 September 2020 - 10:03 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

Credit bureau Experian said on Tuesday it believes it has identified files on the internet containing its data following a breach in August.

Experian, which collects credit data about clients from banks and other businesses, said in a statement it was investigating the files and was seeking to reduce further dissemination.

The group said it had opened a criminal case after a “fraudster obtained business information on some South African business entities”.

“We reiterate, however, that no sensitive consumer credit or financial information was obtained by the fraudster in this incident,” the group said.

The hack of Experian SA put at risk some personal information of about 24-million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses, the SA Banking Risk Centre, a non-profit organisation set up by major lenders to combat bank-related organised crime, has said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Police to move on Experian cyber suspect

Suspect described as a 'smart cyber-criminal' who used techniques to misrepresent himself
Companies
1 week ago

Banking clients swept up in massive data breach

The hack exposed some personal information of as many as 24-million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses, says Sabric
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Experian

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
3.
Comair eyes flight resumption in December
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Blue Label eyes collection of municipal power ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Massmart CEO Slape shows confidence in turnaround ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a crook

News & Fox / Digital

Police to move on Experian cyber suspect

Companies / Financial Services

EDITORIAL: SA laws lagging in cybercrime fight

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.