WATCH: Why Old Mutual scrapped its dividend
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
02 September 2020 - 07:20
Old Mutual is preparing for the economic fallout of Covid-19 and has decided to not declare an interim dividend as keeping cash on hand puts its balance sheet in a better position to withstand uncertainty.
Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson for more insight.
