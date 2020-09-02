Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why Old Mutual scrapped its dividend

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance

02 September 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Old Mutual is preparing for the economic fallout of Covid-19 and has decided to not declare an interim dividend as keeping cash on hand puts its balance sheet in a better position to withstand uncertainty.

Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson for more insight.

Old Mutual swings into a loss amid Covid-19 hit

A drop off in new business and volatile markets hurt the group, while it prepares for the insurance fallout from the pandemic
Companies
1 day ago

Old Mutual braces for influx of coronavirus claims

The company has raised Covid-19 capital reserves of R2.8bn in anticipation of worsening claims
Companies
16 hours ago

Futuregrowth warns of risks in appointing politically exposed people to boards

Asset manager notes possible conflict of interest because DBSA chair Enoch Godongwana serves on the ANC’s NEC
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Flawed thinking around sustainable investing

US financial editor Robert Armstrong is wrong to contend that ESG investing rests on weak conceptual foundations
Opinion
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has first day of gains in three

Global investors found comfort in China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for August at its strongest in a decade
Markets
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.