WATCH: Covid-19 business interruption precedent awaited

The legal battle to get clarity on the issue of when business interruption insurance taken out by several firms in the hospitality sector should be paid out as a result of the pandemic and ensuing economic lockdown has moved to the Western Cape High Court.

Michael Avery speaks to Ryan Woolley CEO of Insurance Claims Africa; professor Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wit’s School of Governance; and advocate Bastiaan Boot about the case.