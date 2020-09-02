Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 business interruption precedent awaited

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ongoing legal battle for business interruption insurance payouts

02 September 2020 - 14:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO

The legal battle to get clarity on the issue of when business interruption insurance taken out by several firms in the hospitality sector should be paid out as a result of the pandemic and ensuing economic lockdown has moved to the Western Cape High Court.

Michael Avery speaks to Ryan Woolley CEO of Insurance Claims Africa; professor Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wit’s School of Governance; and advocate Bastiaan Boot about the case.

LETTER: Flawed thinking around sustainable investing

US financial editor Robert Armstrong is wrong to contend that ESG investing rests on weak conceptual foundations
Opinion
2 days ago

Santam pays out over R800m in relief to tourism firms

In July, the insurer pledged R1bn in relief to policyholders that have the contingent business interruption extension on their policies
Companies
5 days ago

Minority of lockdown-hit tourism businesses qualify for insurance relief, lobby group says

Of the about 700 members Insurance Claims Africa represents, only about 210 will receive payouts
Companies
6 days ago

Insurers leave hospitality sector in the lurch by declining lockdown claims

If they are allowed to reject Covid-19 claims it would appear their policies are just a rough guide to interpret as it suits their interests
Opinion
1 week ago

Old Mutual expects a loss of up to R6.7bn in the first half

Insurer braces for a Covid-related spike in mortality and disease in the latter part of 2020
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.