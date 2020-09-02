Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Covid-19 business interruption precedent awaited
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ongoing legal battle for business interruption insurance payouts
02 September 2020 - 14:33
The legal battle to get clarity on the issue of when business interruption insurance taken out by several firms in the hospitality sector should be paid out as a result of the pandemic and ensuing economic lockdown has moved to the Western Cape High Court.
Michael Avery speaks to Ryan Woolley CEO of Insurance Claims Africa; professor Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wit’s School of Governance; and advocate Bastiaan Boot about the case.
